The Murrumbidgee Local Health district recorded more than 300 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and one death. Just 90 of the 351 cases recorded in the MLHD were confirmed by PCR tests, with the other 261 all recorded by RATs, NSW Health confirmed on Saturday morning. NSW recorded 8183 total cases of the virus, 4895 RATs and 3288 PCR tests, and sadly 32 people lost their lives across the state, including one person from the Riverina. Of the deaths, 25 were men and seven women. And according to NSW Health, 11 of these deaths have been included following the conclusion of coronial investigations and they occurred from 22 January through to 5 February. IN OTHER NEWS: This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,693. There are currently 1,650 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 104 people in intensive care, 47 of whom require ventilation. Over the last four weeks there have been 5,326 COVID cases in the MLHD, with 1,379 coming from Wagga. COVID-19 tests can be sought at the MLHD's Murray Street walk-in clinic between 9am and 4pm daily. The MLHD advised earlier in the week that turnaround times for PCR tests carried out at its facilities is between 48 and 72 hours. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

