AN UNPLANNED power outage in the city's centre has caused delays in productions at Wagga Civic Theatre and is affecting 280 customers. Minutes before the opening of Mamma Mia the musical was set to commence the power dropped out. IN OTHER NEWS: The power went down at 6:27pm due to an unknown cause affecting Tarcutta Street and parts of O'Reilly Street, Day Street, Eulong Lane, Bardo Lane, Blake Street, Berry Street, Small Street, Bentley Street, Day Street, Morrow Street, Tompson Street and Lonergan Place. A spokesperson for Essential Energy said on Friday night the cause of the power outage was being investigated and it is not yet known when the power will come back on.

