The Riverina Classic and Muscle Car Muster club are bringing burnouts back to Wagga for a good cause this weekend. The 'Burnout Bash For Brad' will be held at the Wagga International speedway on Saturday to raise funds for local Veteran Brad Fewson. Mr Fewson, a father-of-three, suffers from a 'terminal condition', and the funds raised will go towards treatments which will have a "profound" effect on his quality of life. Damo Nye is helping organise the event and has known Mr Fewson for a number of years. He said the muster club had been previously involved in helping raise funds for the purchase of a Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy chamber for Mr Fewson. IN OTHER NEWS: They cleared the original $80,000 goal and now have managed to help purchase a chamber to be housed at a facility owned by Pro Patria, a group focused on helping veterans and first responders. Jason Frost from Pro Patria said: "This fundraiser itself is not only to get Brad home for treatment. But this treatment, once we're able to get it here, can actually help a heap of veterans and first responders." Mr Nye wants to replicate the event in the future for others who may need medical help, but can't afford it. "We're going to continue to do shows and ... if we get someone come along that doesn't have insurance, or has had an accident within the Riverina, then the funds will be pulled from that account and pay for that particular person," he said. "It's not just a military thing, or a veteran thing anymore, it's a community thing." The event starts at 7 am and tickets are available through Eventbrite or can be purchased with cash on the door.

