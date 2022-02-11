news, local-news,

IT WAS a dream come true for a few lucky Wagga High School students who had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to dump buckets of ice over their teachers heads on Thursday. The idea to participate in the Ice Bucket Challenge was formulated by the school's SRC students to raise funds for the Women's Health Centre. Year 12 SRC students Belinda Dennison and Meg Mundy had organised a lineup of "around eight to ten" teachers, including principal Chris Davies to cop the brunt of the ice. IN OTHER NEWS: "It was quite exciting for everybody and fund to watch," Meg laughed. Meg said it took a little bit of persuading at first but then the teachers came around. The students chose to support the Women's Health Centre as they wanted to support locally. "We wanted to pick something local and we have raised funds for so many charities in the past that this was something new as well," Belinda said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/05853139-df5c-4c30-8a5f-d514328915a6.jpg/r0_402_4032_2680_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg