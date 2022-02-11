sport, local-sport,

More than 100 of the state's most talented young golfers will grace the fairways and greens of the Wagga Country Club this weekend. The course is the next stop on the Jack Newton Junior Golf tour, playing for the Wagga Wagga Junior Masters. Players like the in-form Isaac Molloy will look to put on a show on their home course against some of the most exciting prospects from around NSW. There are eight divisions of boys and girls playing for the junior masters titles. Wagga Country Club manager John Turner said the tour is developing a reputation for showcasing talent of the future. "You go back a few years and we had Stephanie Kyriacou playing in this," Turner said. "She's since gone on and won on the European Tour (twice). "Especially in the last few years, the Jack Newton Junior Golf tour is really becoming well known for producing players of the future." Players are teeing off from between 11am and 1pm on Saturday, with a 7am shotgun start for Sunday's concluding round. The Wagga Junior Masters titles comes just six weeks out from this year's Wagga Pro-Am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LnGtdETgeChUuip9WuQrnS/d0e57343-91ed-47e6-87ac-ae35a485a7f2.jpg/r0_423_1478_1258_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg