The Sunflower House is bringing colour into the city one masterpiece at a time. The Sunflower House members have been working on two large murals they plan to hang in their community garden. The project has been the perfect preparation for when members take their paintbrushes to The Esplanade premises' fence later this year. Sunflower House art teacher Tahlia Keogh said by creating and displaying the works they are adding to the "sense of community" "What's exciting about them is everybody has had some input," Miss Keogh said. "I think when you're working on big projects like this where everybody is working together, it really just adds to that sense of community but also, everybody is just relaxed and it gives them that opportunity to self express." The projects will also give members an opportunity to familiarise themselves with a paint brush as the Sunflower House plans to hold its art auction in October.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/9b272f20-22f9-43dd-a76f-0ddcf22ba947.jpg/r0_128_2535_1560_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg