newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A man has been sentenced to two years and eight months in jail for selling more than 100 grams of 'ice' to an undercover police officer. David Charles Whyatt, of Narrandera, appeared in Wagga District Court on Friday having earlier pleaded guilty to two charges of supplying an indictable amount of a prohibited drug. The undercover officer paid Whyatt, aged 40, a total of $42,000 in cash for two drug sales in the middle of Narrandera. Whyatt's barrister argued that his client was "not a drug dealer" and had been offered money to deliver drugs. District Court Judge Gordon Lerve said Whyatt had been caught via a police operation involving "an undercover operative and surveillance" targeted at his co-accused. Whyatt's co-accused had communicated with an undercover officer, who asked to purchase two ounces of methylamphetamine or 'ice'. The co-accused met with the officer on November 19, 2020 on East Street in Narrandera. The officer was instructed to travel to Bolton Street, where he was approached by a black Ford Ranger driven by Whyatt. Whyatt asked the officer if he had the money and the officer replied that he wanted to see the drugs first. Whyatt showed the officer a ball of ice in a plastic zip lock bag and the officer gave Whyatt a McDonald's bag containing $22,000 in cash. Analysis of the drugs showed it was 55.6 grams of ice with a purity of 62 per cent. The pair met again the next day on Douglas Street in Narrandera opposite Marie Bashir Park and Whyatt provided 55.4 grams of ice in exchange for $20,000. The officer later texted Whyatt asking to buy 96 grams of ice for $40,000 but Whyatt did not show up. Whyatt was arrested at his home in Narrandera on December 8, 2020 and has been in custody since then. Judge Lerve said Whyatt was "nowhere near the management of the enterprise" of trafficking drugs. "This offender got way over his head when dealing with other people," Judge Lerve said. "Nevertheless, this is serious ... at the lower part of mid-range." Judge Lerve said Whyatt had suffered "abuse and deprivations in his formative years" and had been using alcohol and drugs since the age of 13. Whyatt's solicitor argued his offending was connected to his opiate painkiller addiction. The Crown prosecutor partly disputed this, saying the offending was "not spur-of-the-moment and involved some degree of planning". Whyatt will be eligible for parole on May 7 due to time served. Whyatt said he intended to live in Hay when released. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rex.martinich/cfbfec67-c0b8-4f57-8f35-bfe169c1bb48.jpg/r30_27_713_413_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg