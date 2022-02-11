sport, local-sport,

Queanbeyan trainer Joe Cleary and Wagga jockey Nick Heywood will aim to claim back-to-back Tumut Cup victories on Saturday, with the locally-owned 2021 winner, Hard Core, back to defend his title. The six-year-old gelding by All Too Hard carried 59kg to victory last year under Heywood, and has 58kg this time in. Success in the $17,000 feature would be a third Cup win for Cleary, whose father also won a Tumut Cup. Hard Core brings winning form into the 1400m event, taking out the $21,000 Braidwood Cup last week over 1350m. That was his first win in 12 months, and seventh of his career. Hard Core is the topweight in a field of eight. Tumut trainer Kerry Weir has two of the rivals, saddling up Billo Road and Crocodile Cod who has had two wins in his last five starts. The stable also has Bouddi and Foxlike running on the day. However Weir has retired Cattledog Cod, his talented but injury-troubled galloper who had six wins in 25 career starts, spread over six years. The first of six races at Tumut's non-TAB meeting is at 1.30pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LnGtdETgeChUuip9WuQrnS/7ea107ad-2acf-4aeb-a231-158f96c62baf.jpg/r0_1872_2461_3262_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg