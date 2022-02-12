news, local-news,

As I wrote at this same time last year, with seemingly no effect: Can Wagga Council investigate the continuing noise levels booming away from the Oasis Aquatic Centre from their loudspeaker system? Even at 7pm the loudspeaker system is still bellowing way up to Hill Street at an overbearingly loud level. You would think they were standing at my back fence with a megaphone. Does anyone else in town feel the volume of this is outrageous? Can council not test and monitor the sound levels from the Oasis Aquatic Centre, to see if the noise emissions from their PA conform to legal limits? There are guidelines set in the NSW government Protection of the Environment Operations (Noise Control) Regulations 2017 legislation, current version in force from January 22, 2021. I would think it is appropriate that Wagga Wagga City Council will check to ensure the level/volume of their daily Oasis Aquatic Centre loudspeaker system is operating within these NSW legislated guidelines. Any response, Oasis? Other than to say it is "set at minimum levels"? Why does the Riverina electorate continue to vote for the National Party while the many needs of this huge region go from bad to worse? The earlier leadership shown by Mr Tim Fischer and Mrs Kay Hull are long forgotten. Coronavirus and the Omicron variant highlighted the mismanagement and lack of medical services within this huge region. We have also (stoically?) stood by and witnessed National Party direct involvement in various rorts - all to the detriment of regional Australia. Unforgivable, also, is the stubborn, near pathological rejection of climate change. Real change can only occur after we elect a truly independent member to the federal arena. Ms Pennie Scott's powerful interview on TV recently suggests that we do have such strengths within. My recent discussion with Ms Scott finds her thoughtful and active on many rural issues. Unlike the National Party she demonstrates strong leadership qualities and the ability to put words into practice. Backed up by holding Master of Applied Science: Social Ecology/Agriculture credentials, she is already known to many in the rural sector as the pioneer and founder of regenerative agriculture in Australia. Ms Scott courageously makes a firm stand on her principles. At this federal election her 'how to vote' card will not direct preferences to any other candidate or party. Any chance of the Riverina electorate having true representation depends on your vote. Think about it! Dominic Perrottet and Sarah Mitchell want the 'archaic' 9am to 3pm school day to change. Yet neither have experience teaching in a school, let alone the credentials to be accredited as a teacher. When will we see those leading education in NSW to have experience in the classroom? Shouldn't such dramatic changes be based on sound educational philosophy and research, not political vote grabbing?

