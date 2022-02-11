coronavirus,

The Murrumbidgee Local Health district has recorded another more than 300 cases of COVID-19. Just 65 of the 350 fresh COVID patients detected in the 24 hours to 4pm Thursday were diagnosed through rapid testing, NSW Health confirmed in the Friday morning update. No deaths were reported in the local health district in the same time period, with 14 people succumbing to the virus across NSW and 8950 new COVID detections confirmed. In other news Just over half of the population that is eligible for a third dose of the vaccine have received one, with 50.9 per cent of the state accessing the booster jab, NSW Health said. More than 78 per cent of children aged between 12 and 15 are double-dosed, and 44.6 per cent of children between five and 11 years old have received a first dose. Following the latest advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, people over 16 years who have received a COVID-19 booster will be considered "up to date". But those who got their second dose more than six months ago and are yet to get their booster will be considered "overdue". COVID-19 tests can be sought at the Murrumbidgee Local Health District's drive-through testing site at Wagga Showground between 7.30am and 12.30pm on the weekend, before the facility is dismantled after its closure on Sunday. They can also be accessed at the MLHD's Murray Street walk-in clinic between 9am and 4pm daily. The MLHD advised earlier in the week that turnaround times for PCR tests carried out at its facilities is between 48 and 72 hours.

