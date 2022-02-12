community,

Wagga Wagga City Library continues to highlight romance novels in 2022, with the launch of Alicia Thompson's debut novel Something Else. The launch will take place at the library on Friday, March 11, at 5:30pm. Alicia will appear in conversation with the library's Peter Casey in the City Council Meeting Room, in a free event adhering to all relevant NSW Health COVID-safe guidelines. Something Else tells the story of David Mulkerin, a teacher from Sydney who gives up his job to run the family farm in western NSW after the death of his father. He struggles with ongoing drought and debt, but strikes up a friendship with the new local doctor Martin James. When David discovers that Martin is gay, he feels duped and betrayed at first, but is later forced to confront what it means to love someone. Alicia Thompson grew up in country NSW, and now lives and works in Sydney. She has a Masters in Creative Writing from the University of Technology Sydney, and has worked as a bookkeeper, photographer, adventure tour leader, and writing teacher. Her published works include numerous book reviews, travel articles, and short stories. Alicia will also be presenting an interactive two-hour writing workshop the following morning, at 10am on Saturday, March 12, in the library's Community Learning Space. 'Finding the Plot' is designed to help budding writers learn the ins and outs of plot, story ideas, and character development. Tickets are just $20. Light refreshments will be provided at both events. To reserve your tickets, visit our 'What's On' page at waggalibrary.com.au, phone 6926 9700, or talk to library staff. The Wagga Wagga Friends of the Library Book Sale continues at the library this morning from 9am - 12pm. The sale will feature adult fiction and non-fiction, children's and young adult novels, DVDs and more. All proceeds will go to the Friends of the Library. The organisation provides invaluable support to the Wagga Wagga library programs and services throughout the year.

