Five decades of news headlines | In the Past February 12

In the Past is compiled from The Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society. 25 Years Ago Wes Russell, chairman of the Riverina and South West Slopes division of the Real Estate Institute, has called on council to stall any decision on parking or traffic changes in the central business district until after the Gobba Bridge opens. Plans for a Wagga bikeway review progressed, with a public meeting attended by 50 people at the Riverina Australian Rules Football Club. In a letter to the editor of The Daily Advertiser, retired priest, Father Joseph Conway, was critical of Bishop of Wagga William Brennan, suggesting that he should spend less time travelling overseas and more time ministering to the needs of his parishioners. More than 160 Olive fanciers from all over Australia attended the Australian Olive Association's annual conference in Wagga. Wagga Rotary Club member, Zvonne Hribar, was awarded Rotary's highest honour, a Paul Harris Scholarship. Kerry Mowett has been appointed as secondary schools' consultant to the Diocesan Catholic Education Commission. Wagga and District Historical Society members Sherry Morris and Phyliss de Jersey have compiled an informative booklet titled Charles Kingsford Smith - Centenary 1897-1997, which was launched by former commanding officer at RAAF Base Wagga, Cedric Thomas. President Patrick Pickett announced details of Pro Musica's 25th anniversary season of five subscription concerts, including OZ Opera, the touring arm of the Australian Opera, which will perform Mozart's opera The Magic Flute. The Mayor of Wagga Peter Dale joined managing directors of Wagga Motors John and Gordon Braid to officially open new showrooms. The Wagga Pro Rodeo was held at the Rodeo Grounds at Kurrajong Reserve on the Oura Road. RSL sub-branch scholarship awards were presented by Max Lethlean and Wal Anderson to Dianne Wiercinski, Noelene George Fiona Rodd and Robyn Brill, who was accepting the award on behalf of her son, Matthew. Sizzler Steakhouse in Hammond Avenue, which opened as a restaurant in 1993, has closed with a loss of about 50 jobs. 50 Years Ago The new Riverina Express was met on its inaugural journey at the Wagga Railway Station by Wagga's Mayor Alderman M Gissing and others. Chamber of Commerce president Robert Hartwig described as "extremely disappointing" a decision by a meeting of retailers to support the abolition of Saturday morning trading. Local member Wal Fife announced a grant of $7500 and a loan of $2500 to the Wagga Show Society - the first time that the NSW government had made a grant available to the society. Parks and Gardens Superintendent Tom Wood said a 10-acre area is being specially prepared for animals and birds, which could be the basis for further development as a major tourist attraction. Wagga City Council Health Surveyor Tim O'Keefe said that about a quarter of children who began attending school this year had not been immunised against diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus. The Mayor of Wagga Ald Morris Gissing led a march to the Wagga Cenotaph during the annual commemoration service for ex-prisoners of war. Warren Smith, one of the best cricket opening batsmen in Wagga for several seasons, has resigned as Country first grade captain and may not play again this season. Miss Joy F Morrow, recently appointed assistant to the Rev D Mackenzie Baird of St Andrew's Church, is believed to be the first fully qualified woman Assistant to a Minister in the Presbyterian Church of NSW. Mr Colin Knott was elected president of the Wagga Sub-branch of the Returned Services League, defeating former president Harold Fife in a closely contested ballot. The Riverina Tourist Council was presented by the United States of America Commander in Chief, Pacific, with a "Certificate of Merit" for "outstanding and unselfish assistance" provided for their rest and recreation program.

