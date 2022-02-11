sport, local-sport,

A competitor's only event saw plenty of close races in The Riverina Anglican College swim carnival at the Oasis Aquatic Centre last Friday. This was the second year TRAC has run a modified swim program after rain and COVID restrictions split the school's carnival in three last year. No records were broken but Charli King (15 years girls) and Angus Beggs (16 years boys) dominated the pool, winning all their races. Sports coordinator Luke Sampson said the limited students who attended ensured the carnival's success. "It was a great day that saw plenty of close finishing races," they said. "Appreciation must be shown towards all staff, students, and the year 10 PASS class that were there, helping run the carnival." Overall house results were not recorded as significantly more Sheppard students competed. Next on the swimming calendar for TRAC's competitors is Wagga's Zone Swim Carnival on February 22. 12 years girls - Nikita Bhengra 12 years boys - Finn Hillam 13 years girls - Zoe Metcalfe 13 years boys - Logan Foster and Tom Swann (tie) 14 years girls - Chloe Lotz 14 years boys - Archie Keough 15 years girls - Charli King 15 years boys - Henry Keough 16 years girls - Skylah Oliver 16 years boys - Angus Beggs Senior girls - Claudia Wheatley Senior boys - Jack Street

