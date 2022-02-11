sport, local-sport, henwood park, pre-season, training, soccer, football wagga

Henwood Park will kick off their new campaign on Sunday. At this stage, the Hawks will get pre-season underway without a coach but the club hope to have an appointment finalised in coming days. Last year's co-coaches Michael Babic and Matt Menser have both decided to not continue for a second year. The Hawks were third on the Pascoe Cup table last year when COVID caused an early end to the season. Menser is expected to be one of several on-field losses for the upcoming season. Henwood Park's first pre-season session gets underway at 4.30pm on Sunday at Rawlings Park Five.

