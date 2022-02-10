sport, local-sport, victory idol, gary colvin, hannah williams, mad as zariz, bianco vilano, ron stubbs, maiden, wagga

PATIENCE is paying off for Wagga trainer Gary Colvin and the connections of Victory Idol. The four-year-old has returned this preparation a new horse after taking out the the Iron Jack Maiden Handicap (1300m) at Wagga on Thursday. Victory Idol ($4.40) went her first 10 runs unplaced but has returned a much better horse for Colvin, running second first-up behind Almahero before Thursday's maiden win at start 12. "I had her on wet tracks before and I don't think she was handling them," Colvin explained. "She just wasn't enjoying herself so I thought I'd give her a spell. She was probably on the verge of saying to the owners, move her on. But since she's come back, she trialed well and she ran second the other day and they've got a bit of a rap on (Almahero). "She's been so relaxed this campaign, that makes a big difference with a filly so I'm pretty happy with her." MORE SPORT NEWS It was the second leg of a winning double for Colvin's apprentice, Hannah Williams, who claimed the Steel Guards Benchmark 66 Handicap (1800m) on the Danielle Seib-trained Hemmerle ($5.50). Also at Wagga, Albury trainer Ron Stubbs continued his hot streak with his third winner in eight days. Sparring and Tap N Run could hardly have been more impressive when winning last Thursday at Albury and Bianco Vilano ($8.50) got in on the act at Wagga on Thursday. Bianco Vilano was wide throughout but kept coming to take the Kooringal Hotel Maiden Handicap (1300m). "It's good. I hope it doesn't come to an end just yet," Stubbs said. Stubbs believes Bianco Vilano has a bright future. "He would be the nicest mover we've got in the stable. He's got a beautiful action and he's a lovely big style of a horse. I just hope he keeps progressing," Stubbs said. "He's a full brother to Baledon, who is half his size, but he's been quite handy. This one with his physique and racing style should take that step further." Meantime, Mad As Zariz ($6.00) captured the Rodney Parsons OAM Handicap (1400m) for trainers Ron Weston and John Nisbet, with Kayla Nisbet in the saddle.

