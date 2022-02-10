news, local-news,

The ambitious project to build a farm-focused childcare centre on the outskirts of Wagga could fall through following a wave of objections from neighbours. Wagga residents Mark and Diana Lajdes submitted a development application last year for a $980,000 childcare centre with room for up to 79 children on Lloyd Road, Springvale. The centre was touted to incorporate a unique agricultural focus and respond to the overwhelming demand for more early childhood care across the city. However nearby residents in Springvale have rallied against the proposal, arguing it will destroy the peaceful atmosphere of their rural street and plummet property values. IN OTHER NEWS: More than 50 submissions were made to Wagga City Council opposing the development and the city's councillors will have the final say on whether or not it goes ahead at their general meeting on Monday. The proposal includes building a 700 square metre childcare centre at the back of the property which would have five separate playrooms for children as well as a covered learning space and outdoor play area. Plans also include the construction of two new driveways leading to a carpark with room for up to 21 vehicles. The centre would also have a designated area for the children to interact with farm animals such as sheep and goats on a regular basis. Nearby residents believe the project would cause a major increase to the level of traffic on Lloyd Road and Plane Tree Drive which would then culminate in much higher noise levels in the area. In their submission opposing the development, one Springvale resident stated they bought their home "for peace and quiet and to get away from things like this". Another resident said the area is "definitely not suitable" for the development and that it should be moved to a more urban area. Neighbours also raised concerns with the poor condition of Lloyd Road and the risks associated with parents unfamiliar to the area driving down the street on foggy mornings. The developers behind the proposal and the neighbours opposing it are expected to plead their cases before the Wagga councillors on Monday.

