news, local-news,

The article in The Daily Advertiser "Morrison best to lead Liberals: Frydenberg" (February 1) bought back memories of when only a few years ago Scott Morrison said the same of Malcolm Turnbull, whilst he had his arm around the PM's shoulder. Not long after the knives came out and Malcolm Turnbull was stabbed in the back. Let's hope history repeats itself. The uproar by those hell bent on wanting to destroy the British monarchy is just another attack on the Christian values it was founded upon. Communist China is on the march to gain a worldwide global order ruled by the iron fist of a dictator. Therefore, all nations that embrace even a hint of Christian values will be targeted to make way for this so called "supreme authority". The decline in our society has been evident and ongoing. Like, for example, the gradual removal of scripture classes from our public schools and less attention being publicly drawn toward the role of the church in our society which once stood out like a beacon, upholding those values in accordance with biblical authority giving people hope. Today the media has a tendency to thwart everything that tries to bring the importance of such values to the fore by making sure they are quashed so that our children are not subject to being exposed to them. Even our public school curriculum is geared toward keeping our children running with an adverse mindset we only have to observe how they are being manipulated with "causes" using ads to drive home the messages. It's brainwashing whereby our children's minds are being totally absorbed in a one-sided unchallenged thought bubble yet to burst. These are our future leaders nursed along by misguidance. READ MORE LETTERS: LETTERS: 'Total mess': Canberra's treatment of the regions stinks LETTERS: Many writers are merely trying to look the part LETTERS: Why is Australia still in the dark on inland rail? Every day, 50 Australians are diagnosed with blood cancer (including leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma) and by 2035 this number is set to double to 100 people every day. With blood cancers combined now the second most diagnosed and second highest cause of cancer-related death in Australia, the Leukaemia Foundation is urgently calling on the local community to make it their mission to help defeat blood cancer this year by signing up to this year's World's Greatest Shave. By signing up and rallying together to shave, cut or colour your hair, you will be raising critical funds that will ensure local families impacted by blood cancer have access to the best possible care, treatment and support they need. Whether you have a personal connection to blood cancer or simply want to have fun and raise money for a good cause, please join us and sign up today at www.worldsgreatestshave.com or call 1800 500 088. HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.crossman/1b814362-5def-429e-beaf-30ce58566baa.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg