sport, local-sport,

KAYLEM Fitzpatrick is an unflappable character. It's reflected in his batting. But he could prove to be the rock at the top of the order the Kooringal Colts have been craving after he took his first grade chance with both hands last week. Initially expecting to play second grade, the 24-year-old opened the batting in first grade's eight wicket win over Wagga RSL, compiling a patient 47 off 117 balls. Chasing just 160, he was happy to anchor the innings while others like Shaun Smith and Andrew Dutton took on the aggressor's role. The Colts' bowling attack is regarded as one of the best in the competition, but runs at the top of the order have been their downfall, especially after David Bolton's departure this season. Fitzpatrick played first grade for Colts until about five years ago, before heading to Melbourne for University. He played fourth grade cricket alongside former Colt Zac Irons down south before heading home this summer. "It was a bit of a surprise (to play first grade). I didn't think I'd play any first grade this season and just have a run around in the 'twos', but I was fortunate enough to make some runs," he said. "Footie (Colts coach Craig Footman) told me to bat how I usually do as I'm pretty slow unfortunately. "That's my natural style I guess, to see the new ball off, back my defence and try and rotate the strike. That's not anything new to me. "The opening partnership with Pez (Daniel Perri) worked pretty well I thought, and young Shaun Smith (51 not out off 59 balls) came in and batted pretty fearlessly to finish it off." Fitzpatrick's next big test arrives on Saturday when the Colts take on defending premiers and ladder leaders South Wagga in a rematch of last year's grand final at Harris Park. OTHER NEWS The Blues are coming off a ten wicket rout of Lake Albert, where they dismissed the Bulls for just 38. Kooringal has won back-to-back matches against St Michaels and Wagga RSL to now sit just four points behind fourth-placed Lake Albert, and need to keep winning to make finals. "It's exciting, you want to play the best teams and it will be good to see where we're at, to see if we're good enough," Fitzpatrick said. "You notice the difference between first and second grade, you don't get too many bad balls, but I feel like I'm getting more confident each time I go out to bat. "I played first grade a few years ago here and I got bogged down and wasn't really enjoying it, now I'm a bit more relaxed." The Colts will welcome back all-rounder Hamish Starr from representative duties. Skipper Luke Gerhard and Jake Scott return for South Wagga, but the Blues will be missing all-round Alex Smeeth (absent). "It will be a different game this weekend. Colts have probably got one of the best bowling line-ups in the competition," Gerhard said. "Last year they finished strong at the back end and played in a grand final. We see them as a dark horse of the competition and we'll do our best to continue our form." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/8b0351f6-e981-4585-9806-2b50a7953e1b.jpg/r0_274_4032_2552_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg