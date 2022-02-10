newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Wagga bibliophiles will be back on the hunt for a bargain this week as the Friends of the Library Book Sale returns after a COVID-enforced hiatus over the past two years. "We don't sort them out into special areas, so it's actually the thrill of the hunt to go and have a look," said Library Services Manager Claire Campbell. The sale is made possible because of book donations from the public, as well as a selection of older library books that are "a bit tired", and will get a second life. All funds raised will go back into supporting programs and services at the Library and library staff say this is a great opportunity to bag a bargain on a range of titles. IN OTHER NEWS: "We just missed the excitement of having people here," said Library Manager Claire Campbell. " Everyone loves to grab a bargain." The Friends of the Library volunteers have been supporting the library for 30 years and Ms Campbell said they are vital to the community. "Having people volunteer their time is what helps things happen in terms of books sales, or language café, or taking books out to home library. We have lots of volunteers and they do fantastic work and we're very grateful for what they do," Ms Campbell said. The book sale is this Friday 4pm to 5.45pm and Saturday 9am to 12 noon. It's cash only and books are going for $1 each or fill a bag for $10.

