COVID-19 might have put a cap on the number of people who can attend Wagga City Library's Language Cafe classes, but the service has plans to expand in 2022. Wagga City Library service manager Claire Campbell said organisers intend to grow the program when the library branches out as an independent service later this year. The Wagga library has been a member of the Riverina Regional Library group for more than 40 years, but will become a standalone service after a decision was made last year to sever ties. "We are planning on taking Language Cafe out to different community centres," Ms Campbell said. "It's been so successful that we want to take it further, so that's the plan going forward." The program offers free classes that teach English to those who don't speak English as their first language. It also covers things including Australian verbiage and grocery shopping. The program first launched in July 2017, with three sessions held each week at the library. IN OTHER NEWS: Multicultural services officer Mahsa Nikzad, who instructs the classes, said 4935 people had been through the program since it launched and it had been pivotal in upskilling residents in English. Ms Nikzad said those numbers reflected the community's need for such a service. "The program is run by 36 volunteers with an average of 10 volunteers a session," she said. "The average for learners is between 14 to 18 people each session and I'm hoping to be able to expand this program this year." Ms Nikzad said the majority of people who attend the classes are learners from Iraq, Indonesia, China, South Africa and India.

