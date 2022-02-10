newsletters, editors-pick-list,

UPGRADES to Kindra Park's lighting will give Coolamon the chance to test the appetite for night games in the Riverina League as the next big stage of their master plan for the precinct was given the green light. The Hoppers were successful in obtaining over $620,000 in NSW government funding to be used for new lighting at Kindra Park's main oval and lighting for the second oval, which hosts junior matches. Other upgrades include change rooms positioned at the south end for use by touch footballers and cricketers, but the lighting is the major boost for the facility. Night matches in the Riverina League have been a rare commodity, with the latest an ANZAC Day eve clash between Wagga Tigers and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes last year. Coolamon president Bryan Buchanan said the lighting, which they hope will be ready by the 2023 season, will expand their scheduling options. "The lux capacity will allow us to play night games and also help us with women's footy," Buchanan said. "We'll be able to play women's footy a bit later and make it more family friendly as well on Friday nights. "Early in the season particularly and also pre season games (night games would work). It fits in better with cricket too, in pre season some guys can't play pre season games because of cricket and it's also hotter that time of year. OTHER NEWS "If you've got a night game, for sure more spectators will come down for a look. Early in the season when the weather is good, it makes sense to be able to do it." The funding approval is part of Coolamon's six stage master plan for the venue. Late last year almost $200,000 in funding was acquired to refurbish change rooms into unisex compliant, increased seating for netball and football, and an electronic scoreboard for netball. Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes were also successful in gaining a similar grant through the NSW Stronger Country Communities Fund, while North Wagga received $365,000 to upgrade lighting at McPherson Oval. "It's part of our six stage master plan. This will be four stages we've got funding for and now two to go, which would be upgrading Festival Hall (club rooms) and the last stage is an upgraded traffic plan," Buchanan said. "Then we'll be done for a while." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

