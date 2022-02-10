newsletters, editors-pick-list,

CONSENT clarity, acknowledgement and education could be pivotal in crafting a future where sexual abuse and violence rates aren't so high and victims aren't going without justice. Riverina Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service manager Emma Bromham said the first step towards a future as such, is educating yourself on the new NSW consent laws. "For us, as a community, we need to understand the new laws and legislation around consent," she said. The NSW Parliament passed the law in November which states a person is required to have said or done something to consent before engaging in sex or sexual activity for them to have reasonably agreed to the act. Ms Bromham is using Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week to put forth her message. "Understand that there isn't an implied consent and consent is ongoing," she said. "We need to make sure that we teach our younger generation of the importance around consent and respectful relationships. IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Bromham said we need to educate our future generations and standing communities on what consent is moving forward so everyone has a mutual understanding on what is needed to treat people with respect, and so everyone knows what their rights are. "It's really important survivors are supported in coming forward and reporting their experiences without fear of stigma, retribution and fear of not being believed," she said. Ms Bromham said awareness will go a long way in combatting the issue. "It's important to acknowledge victims and the trauma they have endured and awareness weeks are really important to show victims that they do have community support," she said. "It also creates awareness in the community as to what acceptable behaviour is and how they can actually get support if they are a victim. " Changing the community view and heightening awareness around sexual abuse and violence could also help. "Sexual abuse, assault and violence is prevalent in our community and I would say that the statistics we often see across the media are not correct because there is a high amount of non-reporting of sexual violence," Ms Bromham said. "That's for many reasons, fear of being judged and not being believed, it also comes down to seeing other victims going through their harrowing experiences when they've reported it. "It's quite an intrusive process, reporting, and then going through the legal processes as well. "Also, the community judgement and the impact that can have means it is still underreported." And, sexual abuse and sexual violence doesn't just affect the victim. "Sexual violence has a huge impact on our legal system, our policing system and then also on our community as a whole in terms of the money spent on the legal system," Ms Bromham added. "That's a secondary component that's often not spoken about." 1800RESPECT -1800 737 732)

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/0a37ad43-a815-4f31-85ca-f49a2790beba.jpg/r0_111_2953_1779_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg