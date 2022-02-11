news, property,

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2 Enviably located, within a short stroll to Wes' Walkabout Cafe and the medical precinct. The innovative design is meticulously detailed with sleek elements, modern fixtures and traditional charm to create a home of distinction. With soaring high ceilings, beautifully-designed kitchen and bathrooms and polished Cyprus floorboards throughout it's one to view. The home has three spacious bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, large stained glass windows and ceiling fans. The main bedroom, situated at the front of the home, is soaking in an abundance of natural light, with a walk-in wardrobe and luxurious ensuite. The large gourmet kitchen has ample storage and bench space. SMEG appliances with built-in microwave and dishwasher with stainless-steel free-standing gas stove. This is the ideal home for entertaining- flowing effortlessly from the living space to the outdoor alfresco area. The backyard is secured by double gates providing privacy and safety. There's also side access to the large garage. Within close proximity to the heartbeat of Wagga's central business district and nestled well in the medical precinct. The home has been fully renovated to the highest standard. This is most definitely a home that will stand the test of time offering peaceful and functional living with plenty of space to relax in Central Wagga.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/59a81bdf-87a1-4dab-970e-3358b30efb86.jpg/r0_218_4240_2614_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg