BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2 Constructed in 2014, this quality-built Maslin home will keep you comfortable as you reap the benefits that come from being part of a small-town community that offers a primary school and a general store. This superb family home offers four spacious bedrooms plus an office that could be utilised as a fifth bedroom. These bedrooms are serviced by a three-way family main bathroom with double vanities and a spa bath. All bedrooms feature built-in robes, with the main including a private walk-in robe and spacious ensuite. The home has an abundance of natural light, which spills through the open-plan kitchen, dining and family area. This space leads you out to the large entertaining area with rural views and ample room to spread your wings. The stunning gourmet kitchen is the heart of the home with beautiful cabinetry, pendant lights, stone bench tops, Belling stove, dishwasher and walk in pantry. Addition features include a carpeted formal lounge, decorative light fittings throughout, ducted-reverse-cycle heating and cooling and a double remote-control lock-up garage with internal access. Situated on approximately 3.5 acres with Kyeamba Creek frontage in the quiet village of Ladysmith, just 22 minutes from the heart of Wagga Wagga. This magnificent property offers the ideal escape of the hustle and bustle of city living, whilst enjoying tranquillity, privacy and a host of features. This property is currently leased for $550 per week till April 15, 2022.

