Construction has begun on the ambitious deck project set to bring drinks above the water to Wagga's premier lakeside venue. The Wagga Boat Club is hopeful its $50,000 entertainment deck will be open to the public by May, after which it will begin to be used for live music, dining and functions. Boat Club commodore Mick Henderson said the 120 square metre wooden pier will help bring the establishment to another level and offer an experience unavailable anywhere else in Wagga. "It will just magnify the whole place and be another drawcard to the lake and all the facilities around it," he said. "People will be able to experience a great view, the sounds of the water, the environment, the aesthetics and it will give you a bit of a coastal feeling. "There's not exactly many places in Wagga where you can actually sit over the water and dine or have a few drinks." IN OTHER NEWS: Works on installing the pillars for the underside of the deck got under way this week after almost two years of planning, and the boat club is expecting construction to wrap up in about four months. "We're hoping the deck will be up and useable in approximately eight weeks and then there's some landscaping and other works we have to do so we're hoping in the next four months it will be totally completed," Mr Henderson said. "The whole board is excited and everyone we talk to is excited about it." Throughout the week the deck will be used for regular dining but Mr Henderson said it will be easily transformed into a space capable of hosting live music, weddings and other functions. The pier will have a capacity of about 80 to 100 people. The project comes at an exciting time for the lakeside club, which is enjoying the long-awaited return of high water levels after years of Lake Albert issues. Dwindling water levels could also become a problem of the past, with Wagga City Council currently working closely with NSW Water Minister Kevin Anderson to secure permission to deliver up to 1.8 gigalitres of water from the Murrumbidgee River to the lake each year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LaTz6t6zrL4a4C48zvWheg/3b5a1a42-9de2-4cb9-81f8-4b41e339b9d5.jpg/r0_464_5261_3436_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg