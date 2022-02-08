newsletters, editors-pick-list,

SELF-DEVELOPMENT and sisterhood will be just a few of the things Miss Wagga Quest 2023 entrants will gain from the experience. With applications now open and an upcoming information night Miss Wagga Quest Committee vice-chair, treasurer and former entrant Clare Lawlor is encouraging women of Wagga to try their hand at the 2023 crown. "There are numerous benefits," Miss Lawlor said. "For me, I gained a lot of confidence, I learnt public speaking skills, management skills and dining etiquette. "I also got to meet a lot of people from around the community, people from charities and those who come to your events." But for Miss Lawlor, more than anything, the experience gave her newfound friendships with the other entrants. "I found it quite empowering when I was an entrant four years ago and the committee's focus is really on empowering young women- building each other up working together," she said. "It's that sisterhood and everyone's there because they want to help the community and develop themselves as well as developing Wagga." In order to apply entrants must be over 18, female and, in true quest tradition, they cannot be married. An information night will be underway on February 28 from 6.30pm at the Wagga RSL Club for anyone who is still contemplating whether or not to apply. IN OTHER NEWS: "The information night is a chance for people who are interested in entering to come and meet the committee and the current titleholders and ask any questions they may have," Miss Lawlor said. "Then we will kick off mid-March with personal development with our launch night set for the end of April." Miss Lawlor said entrants will work together to host fundraisers throughout the year. "It's nice being able to depend on each other and be part of a team, you won't be doing it all by yourself," she said. "It's a great experience. It's something that you can juggle and slot into your life it doesn't have to take up all of your time but it is a worthwhile experience as well." Each entrant also needs to be sponsored by a local business or organisation, however, the committee can help entrants to get a sponsor if needed. Miss Lawlor said the committee is also looking for sponsors and beneficiaries for the Quest. The launch night will also be celebrating the quest's 75th anniversary. "We're one of the longest-running quests that still stands," Miss Lawlor said. Entrants can apply for an application form at www.misswaggaquest.com. From there, the committee will get in touch and set up the first meeting for all entrants.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/7dda5027-df0b-4019-a9db-e955d785b8c3.jpg/r0_172_3567_2187_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg