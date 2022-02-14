Love isn't usually a common word associated with lawyers. The cases they deal with, no matter which area of law they practice, is often a time of stress and turmoil for those involved in the matter. For local lawyer, Patrick Dawson, that key fact has been the driving force behind his firm, Patrick Dawson Law. "Reflecting on my time as a lawyer and a legal student, I can see how much of it has been for love," Patrick said. "It has not just been for the love of law, I have been driven by my love for people and our region." Narrandera born and raised, Patrick returned after a stint away to open his own firm in 2019. With more than 10 years experience in law, he says there is a common thread in all of the cases he sees - people just want to be happy. "People are driven by love - the love of their family, friends and work," Patrick said. "All of us only want to feel happy and safe, and to support those we love. "So when you are dealing with someone going through a messy divorce, preparing a will or buying a home, the common denominator is love." Dealing with a range of legal matters including family and property law, wills and estates and commercial law, Patrick believes that lawyers play a huge role in people's happiness during these times. A responsibility he doesn't take lightly. "As a lawyer, you need to help people navigate the emotions that their matter can bring up," Patrick said. "If you can support them, provide information and ultimately nurture them through the process, it makes it a smoother process for all parties involved - and that means a better result." For this reason, Patrick says he has built his practice on some core principles and values being kindness, patience, flexibility and honour. "Life isn't always kind and it definitely doesn't always fit between 9-5 Monday to Friday," Patrick said. "For this reason we make a point of being flexible, earning trust through action and integrity and most importantly - being kind." Patrick Dawson Law is located in Narrandera. Contact them on (02) 6914 9119.

