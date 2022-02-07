newsletters, editors-pick-list,

By offering both the usual Aussie breakfast classics and traditional Pakistani dishes, Naveed Aslam and Annie Riaz are confident their new cafe will have something for everyone. The couple launched FLOK Cafe at 22 Fitzmaurice Street just before Australia Day, moving into the establishment previously occupied by Scribbles Cafe. Both have backgrounds in food science, having completed their PhDs at Charles Sturt University in Wagga, but the dream to start a cafe stemmed from their love of cooking and supporting a community. "I love cooking and I love to spend my time in the kitchen," Dr Riaz said. "Here in Wagga every weekend we invite friends for a social gathering and I cook a lot, so this is kind of a hobby that I wanted to turn into a business." IN OTHER NEWS: Dr Aslam said the cafe is also aiming to fill a gap in the local market. "We have very little options as ethnic people in Wagga when it comes to food," he said. "There are a few Indian restaurants but we don't really have anything that serves traditional breakfast or lunch so I really wanted to support our population here." This ideology is the reason why pancakes and scrambled eggs can be found just below parathas - a traditional flatbread popular in Pakistan - on the cafe's unique menu. "I want to serve the Wagga population but also give them a new taste as well," Dr Aslam said. The owner has big ambitions for the new cafe, starting with breathing life into the quieter side of Fitzmaurice Street. "We are trying to give life to this end of the street, which is very quiet compared to the other," he said. Dr Riaz said the name of the cafe has multiple meanings, including as an acronym of "For the Love Of Koffee" and as a reference to Wagga's relationship with birds and the togetherness of a flock. The pair said they have received a lot of positive feedback since opening up and they expressed their gratitude to those who have helped them, including their close friend Udaya Basnet who helped them set up the kitchen. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/b9b84ece-b80c-4d18-82b9-716eb3f1850f.jpg/r3_549_5369_3581_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg