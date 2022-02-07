news, local-news,

A Glenfield Park woman has been fined $1300 for using a 'tap and go' debit card she found in Wagga to purchase alcohol and cigarettes Bobbie McIntosh, aged 47, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to two counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception for the tap and go purchases. McIntosh also pleaded guilty to one count of larceny for taking the wallet containing the card. Magistrate Christopher Halburd said people often did not realise how serious the jail sentence could be for 'tap and go' thefts whereby credit and debit cards can be used without a PIN. "It's a up to 10 years per tap," he said. According to statement of agreed facts from NSW Police, the theft victim attended Wagga Zoo and Aviary at 2pm on October 17 and lost possession of his wallet containing an orange ING debit card. McIntosh found the wallet at the zoo and later drove her car, a Mitsubishi Delica, through the drive-through of BWS at Tolland Hotel and used victim's card to buy a six-pack of Jack Daniel's whiskey cans for $28. She then drove to IGA on Bourke Street, Tolland, parked in the car park and walked inside to purchase a pack of cigarettes with the victim's card for $26.50. Police ran a vehicle registration search and attended a Glenfield Park address to submit a form of demand to identify who was driving the Mitsubishi at the time of the tap and go thefts. McIntosh later made admissions to using the card to buy alcohol and cigarettes. The owner of the card was reimbursed for the unauthorised purchases by ING bank. McIntosh's solicitor said she handed back the card after making the purchases due to remorse. Magistrate Halburd said she should have done that first. McIntosh addressed the court and said it had been a long time since she had been in legal trouble. "It was just stupidity, you honour," she said. Magistrate Halburd fined her $400 for each of the financial advantage by deception charges and $500 for the larceny. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rex.martinich/6bfd0ab3-d825-472e-98d6-62ac6562ba17.jpg/r0_111_808_568_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg