THE return of face-to-face events means businesses will be able to rejoice in networking once again- an activity that is important when looking to build business relationships and contacts. Wagga Business Chamber manager Serena Hardwick is encouraging business professionals and those interested in business to come along to the first Drop in Drinks of the year. The event aims to connect attendees with those like-minded. "We've been holding the events for years," Ms Hardwick said. "We hold one once a month. "The point is to provide those in attendance with the opportunity to come along and network with other businessmen and women." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Hardwick said by encouraging those within the business realm to network with one another they are promoting relationships within the region. This is beneficial for several reasons according to Ms Hardwick, including building up contacts and paving the way for opportunities. Ms Hardwick herself met a good friend, Meccanico Espresso's Alice Cerra through the initiative and is hoping to extend the same possibility to others. But, it doesn't stop at Wagga. "The event attracts people from outside of Wagga as well," she said. "It's really for anyone who is interested in business who is looking to connect in whichever way. That could be a sole trader or one of our current members. You don't have to be a member and it's for those outside of the region as well, just anyone who is interested." Ms Hardwick said she is excited to finally be able to welcome back face-to-face events again and is encouraging businessmen and women to take advantage of it. The event is free and will run on February 28, from 5:30 pm at The Thirsty Crow upon registration: through waggachamber.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

