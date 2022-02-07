sport, local-sport, riverina, monaro, andrew johns cup, laurie daley cup, under 16, under 18, zac warner, round 1

IT HAS been a tough start to the season for Riverina's underage rugby league representative teams. Riverina experienced close losses to Monaro Colts in both the Andrew Johns Cup and Laurie Daley Cup opening round games at McLean Oval in Harden on Sunday. A try and successful conversion in the final six minutes sunk Riverina in the Laurie Daley Cup. After a slow start, the under 18 Bulls piled on 24 consecutive points through the middle stages of the game to lead 24-12 early in the second half. But Monaro finished strongly and ran down Riverina to post a solid 26-24 win. MORE SPORT NEWS In the under 16s, it was also a late Monaro try that helped them to a 20-16 win over Riverina. Monaro led 16-0 at half-time before Riverina got their act together and levelled the scores with 10 minutes remaining. Zac Warner landed the winner for Monaro with four minutes left on the clock. Riverina take on Western Rams at Grenfell in round two this Sunday. Full-time Andrew Johns Cup MONARO 20 (B Smith, A Duncombe, A Hardy, Z Warner tries; M Brophy, D Nye goals) d RIVERINA 16 (B Maher, D O'Toole, L Field tries; D O'Toole 2 goals). Laurie Daley Cup MONARO 26 (R Carr 3, J Anderson 2 tries; J Eljuga 3 goals) d RIVERINA 24 (C Emonson, K Wright, W McDermott, D James tries; W McDermott 4 goals).

