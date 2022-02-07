comment,

Last week, I wrote of the ineptitude displayed by the Morrison government over its failure to deal with COVID-19. This week I will focus on its long-term failures. Very important issues have been either missed, ignored or 'kicked down the road'. It's a long list. No doubt, as the election approaches, the PM will borrow from the John Howard playbook by throwing 'cash splashes' at some of them. Indeed, he's already started, with the Great Barrier Reef and aged care. Though superficially they may look impressive, they will do nothing to fix the issues. Climate change needs urgent attention. The challenge is to put in place policies to ensure the transition to a low-carbon Australia by 2030 and a no carbon-one by 2050. The Morrison government is failing miserably on both counts, and Labor is hardly any better. The Australian Greens' plan of a 75 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030 is the only serious solution put forward by any political party. Another issue is the failure to give effective recognition to the First Nations Peoples, and to effectively address their disadvantage. Indigenous communities produced a framework, based on a detailed national consultative process, for a way forward in the Uluru Statement from the Heart. It is yet to receive appropriate consideration and response from government. The other major policy challenge that has now lingered without response is refugee policy. The failings of governments of both persuasions, beyond the creeping inhumanity of offshore and onshore detention, has been the inability to develop an effective refugee resettlement policy, to offer these otherwise desperate people some hope of a path forward. The larger question is, of course, to deal humanely with asylum seekers as they arrive. COVID-19 isn't only an immediate problem, for as John Hewson pointed out in The Saturday Paper, the Omicron variant "won't be the last or even the most challenging" manifestation of the pandemic. As a solution, the Australian Council of Social Service has issued a call to establish a COVID-19 rapid response group, which will include unions and peak business groups as well as public health experts. The pandemic has also raised the issue of mental health and the need for an effective national mental health strategy, including suicide prevention, particularly for our veterans and our youth. Similarly, there is an urgent need to develop a national strategy on violence against women. After the intensity of public debate in the past year, importantly through the sustained efforts of Grace Tame and others, this is an obvious priority. Another major issue that has come to a head in the course of the pandemic is aged care. It has been festering since the Howard government's Aged Care Act 1997. The impact of this, and the terrible neglect it has caused, was documented by the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety. A similar challenge exists in relation to disability care. There are warning signs that the National Disability Insurance Scheme is in trouble. It has become a massive and expensive bureaucracy, losing its sensitivity to the genuine needs of people with disabilities. Defence is another important area in urgent need of review. It is a portfolio that has never been subjected to the same scrutiny and accountability as other portfolios. Most noticeably, defence procurement processes have seen an absence of adequate transparency and accountability. A specific defence issue is the outstanding Brereton report, which highlighted a culture of secrecy, fabrication and deceit in relation to our SAS deployment to Afghanistan. The report recommended that 19 soldiers be investigated by police for the murder of 39 prisoners and civilians. Although a strategy to handle the formal response was established, nothing has since been heard. There is also a pressing imperative for political reform to clean up politics. These include campaign funding, lobbying, truth in political advertising, parliamentary workplace behaviour, especially in relation to the treatment of women, and the formation of an effective, properly funded independent integrity and anti-corruption commission. In the immediate short-term, beware of a whole bunch of 'cash splashes' that Morrison will announce with the intention of fooling enough of the people to get him over the line come the next federal election.

