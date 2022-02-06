news, local-news,

Gundagai's Light Horse Troop has begun celebrating a decade of preserving history through historical reenactment. First established in 2012, the troop has evolved to boast historical impressions of several modern-day wars, from the 17th century up until the First World War. On Saturday, the troop hosted its annual Muster Day which is traditionally recognised as an enrolment day for militia units, with a mounted and dismounted drill held in preparation for the year ahead. However, troop president Wes Leseberg says the organisation is always looking for those with a passion for history to join their ranks, with members coming together from the Riverina, South West Slopes, Goulburn and even interstate. "We have younger people, my daughter's 10, and she's involved ... up to our oldest member who's 74, so there's a broad range," he said. "We do have the number of our members come up from Victoria that are all in their 20s so that's great, and the bulk of us are in our 40s. "Even if they can't ride or don't want to get involved in the dressing up aspect, we can always do with the help ... there's a spot for everyone within the troop." With a strong passion for military history, Mr Leseberg had thought of joining a historical reenactment group for some time. When a mate of his suggested they started a Light Horse Troop 10 years ago, he jumped at the opportunity to take part. "I always had a passion for history, horses, firearms, and the collectible firearms, so it sort of brought all those interests together," he said. For the numerous participants the troop has gathered over the years, their reasons for joining vary. "Some like to remember and commemorate those who served, especially when it comes to World War One and also remembering their own heritage," he said. "Some people just enjoy it. It's a relaxed sort of way of spending a Saturday afternoon at times because it's just as much about being social as it is dressing up and creating our impressions." "And it's certainly a thing family's enjoy to do, my daughter comes and rides with us." Gundagai's Light Horse has a full calendar set for 2022, with a mess dinner to celebrate their 10th anniversary scheduled between ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day commemoration plans. If Saturday's turnout is anything to show, the year is looking bright for the small yet mighty troop. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/37189892-753d-4845-a110-929af8846062.jpeg/r272_100_1598_849_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg