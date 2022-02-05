We really are a city of good sports

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Wagga really is a wonderful place to live, work and play. They don't call us the City of Good Sports for no reason. Sport is an important component of the fabric of our community and the reason we've got the good sports title is because so many well-known athletes hail from Wagga. Name a sport and it's played in our great city. Weeknights are spent training and it's game-on on the weekends. Sport is also a great social outlet and helps promote messages of inclusivity and respect. Sport can also be an important conversation starter. It's why the Murrumbidgee Men's Group teamed up with Riverina Bluebell to use this weekend's Waganha Waagangalang Sevens rugby tournament as a platform to kick off discussions about mental health. Teams from across the country converged on Wagga for the event, which the men's group's Rhys Cummins said presented the perfect opportunity to get more people involved in mental health conversations. "Particularly in the sporting scene ... there's still a stigma there, so we really want to look at breaking that down," Mr Cummins said. It's a move that reinforces there is more to a person's wellbeing than just their physical health. Mental health also needs to be a consideration - we should all be being good sports by looking out for each other, checking in with them often and asking the question - are you OK? A good sport is also someone who is kind or generous - be that with their time or money - and puts others before themselves. So it's not only on the city's sporting fields where you will find good sports - Wagga is full of them. Just consider the generosity of residents and their willingness to help others in times of need. Take, for example, the numerous fundraisers we've reported through the pages of our newspaper and on our website in recent weeks. Like those who have rallied in support of young Ivy Rose Twaddell McGill, who is battling acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. A group of Wagga businesses have raised more than $3000 via an online auction of goods to raise money for the two-year-old and her family. A separate GoFundMe for the family has amassed more than $8000. There was also the story of Alex McDonald, who was rushed to Canberra Hospital on Father's Day last year after suffering a catastrophic stroke. Mr McDonald underwent brain surgery which left him paralysed and with locked-in syndrome He is now undergoing rehabilitation and is in the process of learning to speak again. A fundraiser is collecting cash to buy Mr McDonald a wheelchair-accessible vehicle and, eventually, a home he can live in comfortably. At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a toll on all of us, it's so heartwarming to see people donating to these causes without hesitation. Business owners who themselves have no doubt struggled to get through the past two years of COVID-enforced restrictions have also rallied in support. As they say - when the going gets tough, the tough get going. It's one of the best things about living in a great regional city like Wagga. Speaking of regional cities - which one can rightly claim the Chiko Roll as their very own? The latest episode of The Daily Advertiser's new podcast series - titled The Riv: A Podcast About People - was released on Thursday and answers that very question. In the episode, the Wagga "scholar" on the subject, Luke Grealy, tells Annie Lewis how he has spent a lot of time researching the history of the Chiko Roll. A new episode of The Riv will drop at 1pm each Thursday and is available on The DA's website, as well as on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. All the best for the week ahead. Andrew Pearson - deputy editor