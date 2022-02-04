news, local-news,

A South Gundagai man has denied that he was driving dangerously in the lead-up to a fatal collision between his utility vehicle and a motorcycle at Batlow in 2020. Craig James Feltham, aged 56, appeared in person in Wagga District Court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to a single charge of dangerous driving occasioning death. The Crown prosecutor has alleged that on November 1, 2020 Mr Feltham did drive a silver Mazda utility in a manner dangerous to another person or persons. The prosecution alleges the vehicle was involved in a collision that resulted in the death of a man. According to a NSW police statement at the time, emergency services were called to Batlow Road, Batlow, about 6.30am after a Kawasaki 650 motorcycle travelling north and a Mazda BT50 utility travelling in the opposite direction collided. Paramedics commenced CPR on the motorcycle rider but the man, aged 40, died at the scene of the collision near the intersection of Old Tumbarumba Road. Mr Feltham was not injured in the crash but was taken to Batlow Hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing. Riverina Police District investigated the circumstances around the crash and prepared a report for the coroner. Mr Feltham's barrister, John Weir, told Wagga District Court Judge Gordon Lerve that he intended to call an expert witness on crash reconstruction. "The prosecution have claimed that there was a clear corner cut by the accused," Mr Weir said. Mr Feltham will face a jury trial at Wagga District Court, starting on October 10. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

