Residents of The Grange in Lake Albert will soon be greeted by a new team, which takes over the reins of the village in mid-March. BaptistCare has this week announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire The Grange Lifestyle Village. "For all of the wonderful amenities in this high-quality village, what we're most enthusiastic about is the opportunity to share BaptistCare's approach to care and retirement living with residents and their families," CEO Charles Moore said. "Community is something that holds so much value to BaptistCare and our employees, and it will be this approach that will see us extend our vision of every individual living well with residents at The Grange." The Grange will be the second village owned and operated by BaptistCare in the Riverina, who also run Watermark in Wagga. The organisation also operates the Caloola Centre, currently undergoing a $27 million redevelopment, respite care at Towner House, HopeStreet caseworkers and a number of home care services. IN OTHER NEWS: Retirement living manager for Watermark, Sarah Young, said that residents and staff will be consulted "every step of the way" as the transition of ownership occurs. She also assured residents that their leases and the details of their village contracts will be honoured by BaptistCare. "I think the main goal will be that we can continue to operate The Grange and make the transition period as smooth as possible," Ms Young said. John Bance, a resident of BaptistCare Watermark, said moving to the village was "one of the best moves I've made in my life". "If [The Grange] runs the same as what we do down at Watermark, I think they'll be very very happy and enjoy their lifestyle," he said.

