Defendants in custody at Junee Correctional Centre were unable to attend court in Wagga on Friday due to the jail being "shut down" over COVID-19 infections. Multiple criminal case hearings were unable to go ahead at Wagga Court House as the defendants were not allowed to move around the Junee jail to make use of its room with an audio-visual link to the court. Wagga District Court Judge Gordon Lerve told barristers for the defendants that their cases could not move forward as "simply no one from Junee is available". "Junee is shut down due to COVID," Judge Lerve said. Inmate movements at the Junee jail have been limited to attending urgent medical care. COVID-19 positive inmates are being transferred to the Metropolitan Remand and Reception Centre in Sydney within 24 to 48 hours. The Junee Correctional Centre is privately operated by the GEO Group Australia. A GEO spokesperson said the jail was operating to strict COVID-19 protocols as mandated by Corrective Services NSW and NSW Health. "Subsequent restricted movement within the centre may impact some activities, including access to video visits and court appearances by video link," the spokesperson said. "GEO's priority remains the safety of all staff and inmates at the centre." Jail staff are also given a temperature test and rapid antigen test (RAT) on arrival. A 47-year-old male inmate died at the jail on January 26. It is understood he tested positive for COVID-19 the day prior to his death. NSW Health recorded 41 inmates across NSW had tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday. A United Workers Union spokesperson said the union had reached out to members at Junee Correctional Centre. "The union understands that COVID-19 safety protocols have been implemented in response to outbreaks in NSW," the spokesperson said. "COVID-19 and its various strains have created a challenge for many workers throughout Australia, including at Junee. Issues of chronic understaffing have been exacerbated by the pandemic and continue to cause many safety issues. "While there is no quick fix to solving the understaffing crisis, the union hopes that GEO learns from this and undertakes to employ extra permanent workers in the future."

