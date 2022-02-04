news, local-news,

With aged care facing a staffing crisis, there are fears that the next generation of workers will stay away from the struggling sector. Australia has an ageing population. By 2031, nearly 20 per cent of the population is expected to be aged over 65, up from around 16 per cent currently, and as we age, demand increases for aged care services. It is estimated that within the next decade there will be a shortage of 110,000 direct aged-care workers, and by 2050 more than 400,000 workers. Those numbers are felt more keenly in regional areas and training programs such as Wagga TAFE are seeing a dramatic drop-off in enrollments. "Prior to the pandemic, we would have 25 people in class and ten people on a waiting list. The enrollment, at the moment, I've got five," said Kellie Harmer, the head of department for aged care at Wagga TAFE. TAFE is the "feeder" for local aged care homes looking for staff, Ms Harmer said, and she gets constant calls from providers desperate for good students. "It's a real crisis. My worry is, who's going to look after our elderly, it's a really worry." In Other News: Ms Harmer, a registered nurse of 26 years, has worked at TAFE for the last 15 years and she believes that with the royal commission and now the pandemic, the sector's reputation is severely damaged, and as a result, potential staff are staying away. "It has always been a shortage of workers in the sector," said. "But, we're shorter staffed than ever." "All they've done, in the media, is highlight all the bad things that happen in aged care. And they don't actually focus on anything good...as they should have for a royal commission. But in the wake of it, it has ruined our industry. "The majority of aged care workers are personal care workers, they've done a certificate three in aged care and they essentially do everything to care for that person in a day, and they're paid the lowest wage. It's always been like that." "[The government] need to pay in line with the value of work that they're doing." Thea Knobel, 20, is one of the people still willing to look after our older Australians. Miss Knobel is a carer with BaptistCare and she recently completed her individual support in ageing certificate three at Wagga TAFE. There is no typical day for a carer, Miss Knobel spends her days showering people, cleaning, helping them with the shopping but she believes the most important part of her job is the connection she makes with her clients. "I love caring for people and I'm a chatterbox. I just like having conversations and talking with people. Listening to their stories," she said. "You might be the only person they see all week," she said. Working long hours in a physical job in full PPE during the pandemic has been difficult, Miss Knobel said, but she believes she is making a difference. "We've been short staffed a lot of times recently, just doing extra hours, or having last minute call-ups to do extra clients as people can't do it due to COVID," she said. "But when it's something you enjoy doing, it's not as hard...because you know you're making a difference." Miss Knobel hopes to upskill further in the future, going to TAFE to study a diploma in nursing, and she wants people to know that, despite the bad press, it can be a great industry to work in. "It's such a rewarding job. Everyday you know you are going to make a difference in someone's life." Ms Harmer feels the same. When she worked in face to face care, she got an immense feeling of satisfaction caring for another person. "After your day you come home you reflect on your day and think 'wow I made a difference to that person today... I made them smile today' and you go home with that feeling of 'this is what I'm meant to do'."

