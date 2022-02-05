Mamma Mia! It's joy, music and utter mayhem

community,

Amid COVID-19 lockdowns, outbreaks and restrictions, one Wagga theatre company is forging ahead with its unmissable local production of Mamma Mia! The Musical. Bidgee Theatre Productions is launching its latest musical this February, with 12 performances throughout the month for audiences to enjoy - especially after the hiatus live theatre was forced into during the pandemic. Mamma Mia! The Musical features a number of beloved ABBA hits bound to have audiences dancing in their seats as they are transported to a Greek island paradise, following the young Sophie Sheridan on her search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, Sophie's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. What follows is a mix of chaos and hilarity, but also heartfelt moments of family, friendship and love with a cast of characters audiences will grow to admire. Director Angela Boulton said that Bidgee chose to put together a local production of Mamma Mia because of how joyful and entertaining it is, with its catchy tunes, bright costumes and energetic dance numbers. "The story's just really happy; I really love light-hearted theatre that's just about feeling good, especially at the moment with everything that's gone on," she said. There were a few bumps in the road during the process, with auditions pushed back due to COVID lockdowns and masks having to be introduced at rehearsals to name a few, but the entire team is thrilled the show is able to go ahead as planned. "Everyone's just gotten in and delivered the very best they can and we've put something very special together," she said. Bidgee Theatre Productions was founded in 2011 in Wagga by Nichole Rosengren and the late Mick Radatti. Their first production, Hairspray, launched in 2012 and was received tremendously by the local community, also being nominated for a number of awards at the 2013 Canberra and Area Theatre awards. This was followed in 2015 with the opening of Mary Poppins, which was performed to near sell-out crowds, and in 2016 audiences were again wowed when the Rock of Ages cast took to the stage - Mrs Boulton's first time directing with Bidgee. Their most recent show, Strictly Ballroom, had incredible success in 2019 with Mrs Boulton also coming on as director. When she isn't working with Bidgee, Mrs Boulton is best known for hosting charity shows across Wagga, such as Life in the Spotlight, raising money for the Specialist Medical Resources Foundation. The Mamma Mia cast and crew is made up of around 50 locals who are either part of the on-stage cast, the band, pit singers and the backstage crew. One of the show's main stars is Justine Hogan, playing the role of Donna Sheridan. She is no stranger to Wagga audiences, performing in local shows since she was 16. Her first production was as a supporting lead in High School Musical, and she went on to star in a number of shows led by her then-high school teacher Peter Cox. "I've always loved the stage so it didn't matter what show it was, I was always involved," she said. When she's not performing in local productions or at pub gigs around town, Mrs Hogan works as a registered nurse in the Emergency Department and also as a cosmetic injector. "It's been really full-on with shift work and being involved in a show like this in the middle of COVID," she said. "It's definitely the hardest show I have done over the last 15 years [but] so much fun and so worth it." Riverina local and theatre student Caitlin Whiter is thrilled to be playing the role of Sophie Sheridan, especially as it is her first leading role. She too is a familiar face in the local theatre scene, having performed in Oliver and The Little Mermaid Junior, as well as some productions with Kildare Catholic College in high school. "I feel at home when I'm on the stage, I feel calm and like it's what I'm supposed to do," she said. Ms Whiter said she has "loved every minute" of the rehearsal process and can't wait to finally get on stage. "It's got the ABBA music that everyone loves ... the dancing is so high energy and Melissa Brown's choreography is so beautiful you're going to want to come and see that," she said. Tickets can be purchased online at www.civictheatre.com.au or from the box office.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/c5b194f0-91cd-4f57-8f23-7db3606d2ce0.jpg/r128_0_1011_499_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg