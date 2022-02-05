community,

In the Past is compiled from The Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society. In the biggest funeral seen in Wagga for some time more than 400 people squeezed into St Andrews Presbyterian Church and a further 600 sat on chairs or stood outside for the funeral of Craig Joseph Knox, a 22-year-old Turvey Park footballer tragically killed in a road accident. St Michael's Regional High School principal, Peter Dewhurst, welcomed 123 Year 7 students to their first day of high school. Wagga Base Hospital children's ward nursing unit manager, Andrew Mead, called for mandatory immunisation to address declining vaccination rates among children. The Kendell/Ansett Airlines Travel Fair was held in the Bolton Park Stadium with 6000 to 7000 people attending. Tim Doyle and Mick Bailey claimed line honours in the Murrumbidgee Canoe Classic from Wagga beach to Lake Talbot. The Wagga and District Cricket Association vice president, Jack Mission filled the vacancy left by the sudden resignation of president, Colin Moss. New owners Tim Gould, Shane Wilcox and Rod Matthews took over at Teasco from David Scoble and Peter Teasdell. The editor of a Nordlingen newspaper, Martin Eigenrauch and his wife, Rosmarie toured the Daily Advertiser press room with group manager, Graham Gorrel and former Town Clerk, Bill Ellis. The Ashmont Post Office has held up and robbed by armed bandits for the second time in just over three months. Wagga gymnast, Ben Sutherland, 15, was named New South Wales junior gymnast of 1996 recently. Wagga collector, Peter Simpfendorfer is pictured in the Daily Advertiser, delighted that Wagga has been chosen as a venue for an Australian Beer Can Collectors Association "Canathon." The Wagga and District Cricket Association team captained by Trevor Howard successfully defended the O'Farrell Cup against Cootamundra. Wagga artist, Arthur Wicks has received a $17,000 Australia Council grant which will allow him to "explore the idea of performance within the virtual world that is the world of cyberspace." A Wagga woman who, with two other women took part in a planned shoplifting raid on a local store was sentenced to perform 180 hours of community service. McEwan's have moved to Pearson Street and is advertising 18 metre garden hoses for $9.95 and Defender potting mix, 25 litres, two for $6. Some of the fastest speedboats and hydroplanes in the Riverina are competing in the fourth heat of Wagga Boat Club's powerboat championship this weekend. New census figures show Wagga's population, excluding Forest Hill and Kapooka in June 1971, to be 27,636 compared with 24,904 in 1966. The Mayor, Ald. M Gissing presented a certificate of service to former Wagga City Alderman, Mr C W Toy who retired recently after almost 12 years of service to the Wagga City Council and the Southern Riverina County Council. Arthur Summons and Graham Kennedy have again been appointed as coaches for the two Country NSW Rugby League (I) and (II) teams. The business houses swimming carnival conducted by South Wagga Apex, now in its seventh year, broke all records with 73 teams competing. Mr Wal Limberger has taken over maintenance of the Town Clock from Hunter Brothers. Edward Murtagh, Sandy Santmyers and Charles Burford are among new lecturers arriving at the Riverina College of Advanced Education. Bill Marsh the Rover leader at Fourth Wagga Rover Crew presented David Cook with his Baden Powell Award. "Mixed housing" is being introduced to the Riverina College of Advanced Education with each hall of residence having a male and female wing. Mr Ray Wall presented a cheque for $136, funds raised from visitors to the Christmas decorations at his home in Gurwood Street, to Waratah Industries and the Kurrajong School. The Wagga Rodeo held its most successful rodeo for about six years with about 4000 people the event at The Wagga Showground. Edmondson's are advertising Lemair Helvetia as the most advanced home knitters reduced as a "pre-season saving" to just $86. South Wagga Rotary is sponsoring the Hollywood Auto Daredevil's Show at the Wagga Showground with tickets available from Thomas Brothers in Baylis Street. Mike Philpot, a Wagga representative of the Australian Mutual Provident Society was awarded a traditional bronze tie tack signifying sale of his first $1 million of life assurance. Palings in Wagga and Albury are advertising classical guitars from $25 and a "make it yourself guitar kit" for $11.95. 120 slaughtermen at the Wagga Abattoirs walked off the job claiming conditions on the mutton floor were unsafe.

