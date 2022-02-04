sport, local-sport, participator, highway, nic's hero, country championships, tim donnelly, gary colvin, hugh bowman, mathew cahill

UNBEATEN Wagga three-year-old Participator will face the biggest test of his short career at Randwick on Saturday. The Tim Donnelly-trained gelding will step out for his third career start in the $100,000 TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1200m). Not only will it be Participator's first up run but it will be his only race leading into the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) at Wagga on February 19, where he is considered as one of the major players. Participator had a quiet trial at Albury last month and then an exhibition gallop alongside Another One at Wagga last week in the lead-up to his first-up run at Randwick. Donnelly is happy with how Participator is heading into the highly-competitive Highway. "He's good, I'm happy with him. Everything's gone according to plan," Donnelly said. "As long as he's getting home well, he doesn't necessarily have to win but you want to see him hitting the line strongly. "He'll probably be about midfield, I would think, and this should top him off nicely for the 1400." Hugh Bowman takes over from Mathew Cahill in barrier 10. Cahill is still the preferred jockey for Participator but Donnelly wanted someone else to get a feel for the horse should they make the Country Championships final, and Cahill not be available. Participator opened at $9.50 with TAB earlier this week and has been crunched into $5.50 favouritism. MORE SPORT NEWS Donnelly is not as confident as the market suggests. "It's very strong, I thought. I'm actually surprised he's favourite. I thought he'd be a $10 chance in the race myself," he said. "He's a good chance. I'm not as confident about him winning as if you'd have a favourite in the race but I think he'll run well. He's inexperienced against horses that are already proven at Highway level. It's a bit had to estimate the potential. "I'm happy with the barrier, he should get into a nice spot." The Gary Colvin-trained Nic's Hero is also contesting the Highway. He is an $81 chance on the back of a fourth placing at Wagga last week. It will be his final hit-out before contesting the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier as well. "You've got to have a crack at it. I think he's good enough to have a crack at a Highway. If he wins another one, he's gone," Colvin said. "He had a nice hit-out at Wagga. I liked it. He carried 61 and he was hitting the line pretty good so I thought we'd give him a go. He's dropping a lot of weight and we'll give him a crack at it. "If he goes up to what I think he can, he'll certainly have a crack at the Country Championships for sure." Brock Ryan rides Nic's Hero from barrier three. Albury trainer Mitch Beer is set to scratch Scarlet Prince after opting to run at Moonee Valley on Friday night.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/1cd5fd1b-f88e-41e3-ad2e-80a869daeb35.jpg/r0_126_2953_1794_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg