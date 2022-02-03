sport, local-sport, nathan corby, st michaels, cricket, captain, wagga city, season, 2021-22

SAINT Michaels captain Nathan Corby wants his group to use the final four rounds of the season to try and get something out of the year. The Saints are winless this season and the tasks don't get any easier on Saturday as they prepare to take on second-placed Wagga City at McPherson Oval. St Michaels are yet to finalise their 11 for Saturday but will be without Ryan Breese and potentially Harry Reynolds. With finals realistically out of reach, Corby wants the Saints to get something from the season in the final four rounds. "Just prove to ourselves that we can achieve something for the year. A couple of wins," Corby said. MORE SPORT NEWS "We've really been working on batting, batting partnerships, as long as that pays off and we can bowl in stages and bowl in partnerships it will be good. "We know its a building process, we're just trying to bleed young fellas in and try and get more out of the older fellas, like myself, Dave (Garness) and Micka (Cattell)." Corby conceded it had been a difficult year with restricted training space at Robertson Oval not helping the on-field results. But the Saints want to work hard to improve and avoiding losing early wickets with the bat is one focus. "We're trying some different combinations and hopefully that helps," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/9ebe5411-7e69-4c5f-8707-414c88050a57.jpg/r0_166_2953_1834_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg