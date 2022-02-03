news, local-news,

A Fijian migrant worker who never held a licence in Australia has admitted to causing a car accident in Wagga while drink driving. Seremaia Tuicuvu, aged 29, of Estella, pleaded guilty in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday to charges of driving with a middle-range prescribed concentration of alcohol, driving without a licence and failing to give way to a vehicle at a give way sign. Tuicuvu appeared in court in person and his solicitor said he had family members who relied on him sending money back to Fiji. Magistrate Christopher Halburd said he had seen a number of similar cases involving migrant workers. "Why is it that workers in a particular industry think they can come to this country and drive without ever getting a licence?" Magistrate Halburd said. According to court documents, Tuicuvu was a migrant from Fiji who is currently employed at an abattoir in Wagga. Tuicuvu was driving a Mazda 626 and approaching Boorooma Street in Estella, travelling 60 kilometres per hour, when he failed to give way about 10.05am on November 28. At the same time a female driver in a Suzuki Swift was driving in a southerly direction on Boorooma Street, preparing to merge onto the Olympic Highway towards Wagga. The traffic was light on a clear day with dry road surfaces when Tuicuvu followed another car out of intersection and failed to give way to oncoming traffic. The female driver was travelling at 70 kilometres per hour when Tuicuvu pulled out in front of her, causing her to slam on the brakes and collide with his vehicle. Police attended the scene and breath tested both drivers. The female driver recorded a zero blood alcohol content and Tuicuvu's reading was 0.096 on the roadside at time of accident. Tuicuvu was later given a second test at Wagga police station, returned a 0.08 reading and stated he had consumed more than 10 standard alcoholic drinks, with the last at 1am that day. Tuicuvu is due to be sentenced next month.

