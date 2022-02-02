newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Wagga's newest pizza joint has opened its doors, bringing a splash of colour and a rebellious theme to the city's main street. Max and Anita Schaapveld have officially launched Pizza Rebellion at 19 Baylis Street, expanding their Orange-based eatery into the Riverina for the first time. The takeaway store fired up the ovens and began serving customers on January 27. "We think Wagga is a super vibrant, lively town and it's just been so great so far," Mr Schaapveld said. IN OTHER NEWS With over 40 pizzas on the menu as well as various chicken wings and pastas, the owners are confident they have what it takes to stand out in Wagga's ever-growing pizza industry. "Pizza Rebellion was all about being a bit rebellious and taking it to the big guys and we wanted to give our customers and our team members something unique which they feel like they can be part of," Mr Schaapveld said. "We genuinely believe if we make a product that is true to our core values then customers will recognise the amazing quality they're going to get." The business has moved into the empty store previously occupied by Pizza Hut, meaning a lot of the necessary equipment was already in place for the store. The owners said they made an effort to have a quiet opening to help ease their systems and staff into the routine and over the next few weeks they plan to incorporate home delivery and their app into the business.

