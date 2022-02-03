news, local-news,

A Tumut man has been granted a judge-only trial due to the "complexity" of his criminal case involving more than two dozen alleged firearms and stolen property offences. Corey Owen Warden, aged 23, stands accused of possessing a variety of stolen or prohibited firearms, including two high-powered rifles and a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun. Mr Warden allegedly committed the firearms offences, as well as allegedly possessing a stolen leaf blower and 90-horsepower motor boat and trailer, at South Gundagai on August 3, 2020. Mr Warden's barrister, Leah Rowan, successfully applied in Wagga District Court on Tuesday to have the case tried without a jury. Ms Rowan argued that the jury members would be faced with the "complexity" of having to set aside implications about Mr Warden's personal history from some of the charges. "There are prejudicial aspects. Jury members are going to wonder about why he was subject to a firearms prohibition order. There is no cure for that," Ms Rowan said. Ms Rowan argued that the current level of COVID-19 infections in the community would likely cause delays from at least one of the 12 jury members being infected or isolated during the trial. Many of the charges that Mr Warden faces have been set aside as alternatives for a court or jury to consider as they cover multiple alleged offences for each firearm that Mr Warden has been accused of possessing. The 28 charges include possession of a prohibited firearm relating to a Mossberg 500 ATP pump-action shotgun with a shortened barrel and its serial number removed, a .22 calibre Sportco 71 self-loading rifle with no serial number, and components for a semi-automatic rifle with a shortened barrel. Mr Warden was also charged with the unlicensed possession of a .30-30 calibre Winchester 94 lever-action rifle, a 7mm Remington Magnum 700 bolt-action rifle allegedly stolen from a farm at Adelong in 2018, a .22-250 calibre CZ 550 bolt-action rifle allegedly stolen from a house in Tumut in 2018, as well as firearm parts including a detachable ammunition magazine. The Crown prosecutor opposed the application to have a judge-only trial. "The foundation of this case is simple ... juries hear complex cases all the time involving murders and drug dealing," the prosecutor said. District Court Judge Gordon Lerve granted the judge-only application, stating there were issues of prejudice even if jury members were instructed by a judge to disregard certain facts. Mr Warden's trial is due to start on February 14 at Wagga District Court.

