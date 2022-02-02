newsletters, editors-pick-list,

NSW Police are urging drivers to slow down behind the wheel after a Riverina woman was allegedly caught doing nearly double the speed limit just 200 metres away from a school on the day students returned. The 68-year-old was allegedly caught driving 96km/h in a signposted 50km/h zone on the Olympic Highway at Uranquinty at 2.40pm on January 31, with cops pulling her over before she could reach the nearby school zone. The driver was issued a traffic infringement notice and the incident is one of thousands recorded by the NSW Police during Operation Australia Day 2022, which ran from January 21 to February 1. IN OTHER NEWS Across the state police issued 7739 speed infringements, laid 627 drink-driving charges, attended 865 major crashes, and conducted 255,607 breath tests. "You will continue to see Highway Patrol officers, and local police, patrolling roads in your community, especially around school zones," Acting Assistant Commissioner Paul Glinn said. "Our focus is on keeping children, parents and the wider community safe as the holidays end and school returns." Eleven people died on NSW roads over the course of the operation.

