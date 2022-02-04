comment,

Just where and why has Australia's reputation for fair play, on and off the sports field, degenerated to such an extent that a 30-year plus Sydney Cricket Ground member, Darshak Mehta, following last month's Sydney Ashes Test, has called for the SCG management to introduce stricter standards for its members and enforce them. A fist fight broke out in the members' section of the M A Noble stand at the recent Sydney Test, during which England players John Bairstow and Haseeb Hameed were abused and the latter racially vilified. Mehta, who chairs The Chappell Foundation and has had a long association with Australian cricket, wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald: "We have a right to be entertained and support a team in peace, without insults being thrown our way and certainly without intimidation or bullying. Let's stop the idiots and throw them out. Zero tolerance". It's not just cricket, either. Regular Daily Advertiser letter writer, John Kjeldsen, wrote during the Australian Open last month: "The behaviour of Krygios and Kokkinakis and their loutish followers are an embarrassment. Our champion players of the past would be shaking their heads in disbelief. Under a heading, "Smug, sporty slogans and ideology don't help anyone," Sue Dyer's letter in Herald Letters was a pearl: "You are not leading non-thinking lemmings, Prime Minister and Premier. The Prime Minister Scott Morrison, while holed-up at the SCG, dismissed the ravages of the virus spreading across the country with, "Australia living with the virus and Australians taking wickets in the virus". Dyer suggested, "Morrison showed that the men in suits don't get it". Throw in the mounting numbers of assaults and racial vilification recorded almost daily in the football seasons (most codes) and sport has seemingly lost its way. Hardly surprising, if those concerned were looking for some leadership from the past two federal ministers for sport. Firstly Senator Bridget Mckenzie, she of sports rorts fame, and her successor, Senator Richard Colbeck, whose stint as Minister for Aged Care previously was less than inspiring. Victorian families reacted and Colbeck was censured by the Senate for "a crisis in the aged care sector" and failing to take responsibility during the state's COVID outbreak, when 350 aged care residents died at one point. An interesting observation has arisen during the sports behaviour debate that puts the Big Bash Cricket League as the best controlled because its crowds are centred on the attendance of Mums and Dads with families attached; sounds reasonable. On a lighter sports note, which has been doing the rounds on the internet the last few days, is the news that the English Cricket Board has announced world tennis number one, Novak Djokovic, is to be the temporary batting coach after the team's dismal batting efforts in Australia this summer. "We acknowledge he doesn't have a background in our sport but we could not overlook the fact it took Tennis Australia and the Australian Government two weeks to get him out". So, from sport to the real world, and thanks to newspapers in particular (and their editors, or most of them) with the ability to perceive public perception, have published some outstanding viewpoints very clearly developed since the political leadership crisis leading into the forthcoming federal election has reached its highest level of concern in my 64 years in the communication game. One of the best pieces was in The Daily Advertiser, written by Julian Cribb, on January 14, and positively referenced by dozens of Friday On My Mind readers; the most critical being from Craig Couzens of Kooringal, who wrote: "If it was not past the serious stage, it would be laughable to read of predominantly Anglo-Saxon men and few women struggling to hold onto power within federal and state government. All valiantly protecting their own positions in politics - and stuff the needs of the country!" More importantly than anything else in this tsunami of caring displays by concerned Australians for refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants was to note John Goonan's Daily Advertiser letter that it was "great to read the Refugee Council of Australia has been named as one of the world's 'top ten standout leaders" by a global online platform for charities, movements and campaigns". Even more exemplary was John Craig's criticism of the Australian Government following the Federal Circuit Court's description of the government's decision to prevent the Nadesalingam family from Biloela from applying for further bridging visas "as procedurally unfair". Craig wrote: "You must ask how a family so endeared by the community could pose a risk to Australia or be a catalyst for a new wave of boat people". Indeed. more examples of restrictive immigration practices.

