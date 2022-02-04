news, property,

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2 This exquisite central abode, 'Bungoona,' is a Wagga wonderland, bringing luxury, style and relaxation with a plethora of functional features in a convenient location. Be mesmerised by the picturesque street appeal and front garden lined with hedges and delicate white roses. The entranceway features a verandah and a beautiful, decorative leadlight door that reflects the elegant nature and charm of the rest of the home. At the front of the house is a spacious main bedroom with a walk-in robe and decadent ensuite with double vanity and showerheads. An additional three bedrooms, all with built-in robes are found throughout the home and are serviced by the main bathroom with a skylight. In one of the bedrooms, a beautiful jungle-themed wallpaper is tastefully showcased and will wow both kids and parents. If you need to work or study from home, there's a study with in-built cabinetry tucked away in a quiet part of the home. At the heart is an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area. Anyone who likes to cook will love this fully-renovated kitchen featuring a gas cooktop, dishwasher, plenty of bench space, drawers, and a walk-in pantry. Opposite the kitchen is an elevated living area with a fireplace which is guaranteed to be your favourite place in winter. There's also a large rumpus room towards the back of the home, the perfect for a second loungeroom or kids play area. Or perhaps your favourite area will be the undercover, outdoor deck that overlooks the in-ground, salt chlorinated pool. With a servery window connecting the kitchen to this entertaining area, it's the perfect place to enjoy with friends and family. Climate control inside is via the ducted-evaporative cooling and ducted gas heating with a split system. Additionally, there's a 6kW solar system, 13.5kW Tesla battery, back-to-base security system, electric gates, double garage and a watering system for the gardens. Other notable features are the cypress pine flooring, ornate ceilings and unique light fittings. 52 Simmons Street is in the northern part of Wagga's central business district. It's a short walk from Fitzmaurice Street, which offers an array of local cafes, restaurants and boutique shops. Nearby is the cinema, Woolworths supermarket, Wagga Wagga Public School, Wollundry Lagoon, RSL Club and more. With every room and feature as impressive as the next, don't miss inspecting this wonderful home. Read this week's Real Estate View online here. Explore open homes on the map below.

