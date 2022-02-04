BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 3 Uranquinty has been a popular destination for home buyers for quite some time now and that's thanks to properties like this which offer that "get out of town retreat" whilst maintaining a short commute to Wagga Wagga. Lane access to a large secure yard is always enviable and this property throws in a 6x7-metre shed with power as a bonus. The home itself has been well maintained by the current owner and is ready to make an everlasting impression on its new occupants. Featuring a light-and-airy combined formal living and dining area at the front of the home, the welcome addition of a large rumpus room to the rear adds huge value and offers living options for a multitude of family dynamics. Heating and cooling is sorted via the ducted evaporative air conditioning, new gas log fire and ceiling fans throughout, offering year round comfort. The three bedrooms are quite spacious while the modern bathroom features a second toilet for added convenience. The leafy front verandah is the perfect space to sit and unwind and the off-street undercover car accommodation backs up as a great entertaining area for those after more space. Neatly set on an 841 square metre allotment neighboured by other well-loved homes, this Uranquinty gem sits right in the heart of the village and will impress upon inspection. Located less than a 20-minute drive to Wagga's central business district, this is a very handy position for commuters who work in Wagga but prefer to knock off, escape and enjoy the lifestyle on offer here. Read this week's Real Estate View online here. Explore open homes on the map below.

