Sisters Sam Johnson and Georgie Brown decided to combine their knowledge and experience in insurance and establish their own business, J&B Insurance, in April 2021. With more than 40 years of experience between them, the pair are both Certified Insurance Professionals (CIP) who come from an "insurance family" and were mentored by their father Peter Brown. Sam has 26 years experience in broking, claims and underwriting. She's even worked in the London and Switzerland markets. Georgie has 15 years experience in broking, claims, underwriting and has worked in the London-marine insurance market. Both Sam and Georgie grew up in the Wagga area and have spent most of their lives here giving them an edge with local knowledge to understand the insurance needs for local businesses, farming operations and personal coverage. "We enjoy a challenge," Sam said. "We love helping people organise their insurance and realise the value of dealing with a local advisor." As General Insurance brokers, J&B Insurance has access to more than 250 insurers and insurance agents offering a range of products covering a range of assets and liabilities. This includes personal and domestic insurances such as home and car, commercial and professional risks insurances like public liability and professional indemnity and agricultural insurances like farm, crop and livestock. "There's a misconception that brokers are more expensive than direct insurers for home insurance, but we often not only improve the cover for our client's, but also save them money," Georgie said. A special interest for Sam and Georgie is helping new businesses get the right coverage. "We particularly enjoy helping start-up businesses establish which insurances they need, because it's important to get the right advice from day one," Sam said. J&B Insurance is located at 4/152 Fitzmaurice Street and services the Riverina and surrounding areas. Make an appointment today or walk in to get your insurance in place, or reviewed and improved.

Offering the best in insurance knowledge at J&B Insurance

Family business: With a combined experience of more than 40 years, sisters Samantha Johnson and Georgie Brown run J&B Insurance Brokers. Picture: Supplied

